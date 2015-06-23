* Hungary suspends asylum reception, defying EU Dublin rules
* Move comes days before EU summit due to address migrant
crisis
* Italy says ships rescued 3,700 in just two days
* Libyan government threatens strikes against EU naval
mission
By Alastair Macdonald and Krisztina Than
BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST, June 23 In a challenge to
European leaders before a summit that aims to tackle a refugee
crisis, Hungary unilaterally suspended an EU asylum programme on
Tuesday, saying it was overburdened by illegal migrants.
As Italy said its ships had rescued 3,700 migrants at sea
since Monday and Libyans threatened military action against EU
moves to curb human trafficking, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor
Orban's government demonstrated Budapest's frustration with
proposals to spread asylum seekers around the continent by
refusing to take any more migrants sent there under EU
regulations.
With EU leaders due to debate a new scheme on Thursday to
relocate Mediterranean migrants landing in Italy and Greece, the
European Commission demanded an immediate explanation after
Hungary stopped accepting foreigners returned there from other
EU states for their asylum requests to be handled by Budapest.
The move, made by a government already at odds with Brussels
over civil rights, was seen as a challenge to the Dublin
Regulations which state that asylum claims be handled in the EU
country where migrants first arrive or first request protection.
The issue has this month sparked a row between founder EU
members Italy and France after Paris began stopping suspected
illegal migrants at their normally open border.
Hungarian officials have said an EU plan to relieve the
strain on Italy and Greece fails to recognise their own problem
with some 60,000 migrants who have crossed Hungary's EU land
borders, mostly from non-EU Serbia. Orban has said a Commission
proposal to force states to take a quota "borders on insanity."
A government spokesman said on Tuesday: "Hungary's asylum
system is overburdened, the most overburdened among EU member
states affected by illegal immigration."
EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos spoke to
Hungarian officials late on Tuesday, seeking an explanation of a
move the Commission said Budapest described as "technical."
"As the Dublin rules do not foresee the suspension of
transfers by the receiving member states, the Commission has
asked Hungary for immediate clarification on the nature and
extent of the technical failure, and on the measures taken to
remedy the situation," a Commission spokeswoman said.
The Hungarian government said in a statement: "Hungary has
used up the capacities at its disposal."
"The situation requires fast action; in this escalated
situation Hungary needs to take a move ahead of EU decisions,"
it said.
Hungary last week announced plans to build a fence along its
border with Serbia to stem the flow of migrants from the Middle
East and Africa who enter Europe through the Balkans. Most
eventually move on to wealthier Western Europe.
Meanwhile, neighbouring Austria said it was pushing to
resolve the latest problem with Hungary.
Facing a growing crisis as hundreds of thousands of people
every year risk their lives to flee civil war and poverty in the
Middle East and Africa, European leaders were pushed into action
after some 800 people drowned on a single boat in April.
But the 28 member states of the EU, whose leaders will meet
in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, are divided on a plan from
the EU executive to oblige them to take a share of 24,000
Syrians and Eritreans now in Italy and 16,000 from Greece.
Diplomats say they may compromise by accepting such numbers on a
voluntary basis.
With voters increasingly hostile to immigration as the bloc
continues to struggle with economic malaise that has pushed
Greece to the point of bankruptcy, the Dublin system dating from
the 1990s is widely viewed as deeply flawed.
There is little consensus on how to address the problem in
the short term, but longer-term responses - such as boosting
aid, discouraging economic migrants in Africa and accelerating
the return of failed asylum seekers - are on the summit agenda.
On Monday, EU foreign ministers agreed a naval operation to
combat people-traffickers who have carried thousands of migrants
on perilous journeys across the Mediterranean.
But the air force commander of Libya's
internationally-recognised government warned that any vessels
entering Libyan waters without permission faced air strikes.
"Any vessel found in Libyan waters without previous
cooperation or permission will be targeted by the air force,"
Saqr Al-Jaroushi told Reuters. His administration is one of two
rival governments battling for control following the
Western-backed overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi four years ago.
The self-declared National Salvation government, set up last
summer when an armed faction called Libya Dawn took over the
capital, has also expressed its "deep concern" over the EU plan.
The EU naval initiative will be limited to
intelligence-gathering for now using submarines, warships,
drones and helicopters because it has yet to obtain the United
Nations' authorisation for a wider scope of operations. An
initial plan was to disrupt the traffickers' business and to
capture and destroy their ships, possibly even in Libyan waters.
Ships patrolling the Mediterranean have plucked more than
3,700 migrants from overcrowded and unsafe boats in the last two
days alone, Italy's coast guard said on Tuesday.
Italy estimates 60,000 people have made it across so far
this year while the U.N. says almost 2,000 have died in the
attempt.
(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla in Vienna; Writing by
Alastair Macdonald)