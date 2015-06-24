* Austria angered after Hungary backed out of asylum
agreement
* Britain may step up security at French port, tunnel
* Tensions flare on eve of summit to tackle wave of
migration
* EU states deeply divided over sharing out asylum seekers
By Alastair Macdonald and Shadia Nasralla
BRUSSELS/VIENNA, June 24 Austria threatened to
reimpose controls on its Hungarian border and Britain considered
adding security around the French port of Calais on Wednesday as
divided EU leaders prepared to debate how to stem a flood of
desperate migrants.
On the eve of a Brussels summit looking for ways to spread
the load of receiving hundreds of thousands fleeing poverty and
war in Africa and the Middle East, the frontier rows across the
28-nation bloc were a reminder that the stakes are high.
"Migration ... is a transformative challenge," one senior EU
diplomat said, noting the strain it was putting on unity among
neighbours where years of economic drift have bolstered
anti-immigration parties, even as turmoil to the south has
driven growing numbers to risk perilous crossings of the
Mediterranean.
Austria's warning about reinstating checks on its
passport-free border with Hungary follows a refusal by Budapest
to take in asylum seekers sent back to it by other member states
under EU rules. Hungary says it no longer has the means to deal
with a sharp increase in people streaming over its Balkan border
- many from the Middle East, including via crisis-wracked
Greece.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, who will also use the
summit to launch demands to limit free access for other EU
citizens ahead of referendum on EU membership, played down any
tension with France over thousands of migrants massed around
Calais hoping to reach Britain by ferry or the Channel Tunnel.
But he said his ministers were looking at ways to add border
guards and dogs around the port of Calais and the entrance to
the rail tunnel after dramatic scenes on Tuesday when disruption
caused by a ferry strike gave an opportunity to large crowds to
try to stow away on trucks waiting in line.
"We should work with the French closely," Cameron told
parliament after criticism from the mayor of Calais.
"There is no point either side trying to point the finger of
blame," Cameron said. "This is a strong partnership that we have
in place and we should keep it that way."
HUNGARIAN STAND
Many governments from across the continent say the system
for tackling migration is broken. But Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban's decision to halt transfers of asylum seekers is
the most radical step taken by any European leader so far.
Orban has a history of tangling with Brussels, notably over
civil rights. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
has taken to greeting him, with barbed humour, as "the
dictator". Orban, meanwhile, is under political pressure at home
from an anti-immigrant far-right opposition party.
Under EU rules, migrants must apply for asylum in the first
member state they enter. If they move on to another EU country,
they can be sent back to the country where they entered.
Hungary said it was suspending such transfers because it was
overwhelmed by migrants, after 61,000 crossed into the country
from outside the EU since the start of the year. That angered
Austria, where many migrants head after passing through Hungary.
"Hungary's decision is completely unacceptable for us,"
Austrian Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner said. "We do not
rule out border controls as a last resort."
Hungary stood its ground. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto
said Austria and other EU states were planning to send back to
Hungary illegal immigrants who should instead be sent to Greece.
Italy, Greece and Malta, where migrants make landfall after
crossing the Mediterranean, have borne the brunt of the recent
influx. But there is also an overland route and Hungarians
complain Greece, embroiled in economic crisis and arguments with
its creditors, is not doing enough to stop migrants passing on.
Orban's government earlier this month ordered the
construction of a fence along Hungary's border with Serbia to
keep people from crossing illegally.
SUMMIT PLANS
EU leaders were pushed to act after some 800 people drowned on
one boat of migrants heading for Italy in April.
But they are divided on a plan from the EU executive to
oblige them to take a share of 24,000 Syrians and Eritreans now
in Italy and 16,000 from Greece. Diplomats say they may
compromise by accepting such numbers on a voluntary basis.
The summit, according to draft conclusions seen by Reuters,
is likely to give states -- including long-standing members
Britain, Ireland and Denmark which have opt-outs on such issues
-- until the end of July to work out how to distribute the
40,000 people over the coming two years. A further 20,000 people
already classed as refugees will be taken in by EU states.
Poorer, eastern states in particular complain they do not
have the capacity to take the numbers originally proposed.
Longer-term responses - such as boosting aid to countries
where emigrants leave from, discouraging economic migrants while
they are still in Africa and accelerating the return of failed
asylum seekers - are also on the summit agenda.
Some states are pushing hard to make a link between African
countries doing more to control their own borders to stem
emigration and their access to more EU aid.
On Monday, EU foreign ministers agreed a naval operation to
combat people-traffickers who have carried thousands of migrants
on perilous journeys across the Mediterranean.
Ships patrolling the Mediterranean have plucked more than
3,700 migrants from overcrowded and unsafe boats on Monday and
Tuesday, Italy's coast guard said. Italy
estimates 60,000 people have made it across so far this year
while the U.N. says almost 2,000 have died in the attempt.
(Additional reporting by Kylie McLellan in London, Krisztina
Than in Budapest and Paul Taylor in Brussels; Writing by
Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Andrew Hay)