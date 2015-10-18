ATHENS Oct 18 Five people, including a baby and
two children, drowned and one was missing in two separate
incidents of migrants trying to reach Greece from nearby Turkey
on Sunday, the Greek coastguard said.
The service said a sail boat early on Sunday reported it had
recovered the body of a baby and had rescued 11 migrants off the
Kastellorizo island. The coast guard, which then rushed to the
spot, recovered the corpses of another two women and a boy,
while it was looking for a missing man, it said.
Thousands of refugees -- mostly fleeing war-torn Syria,
Afghanistan and Iraq -- attempt daily to cross the Aegean Sea
from neighbouring Turkey, a short trip but a perilous one in the
inflatable boats the migrants use, often in rough seas.
Almost 400,000 people have arrived in Greece this year,
according to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, overwhelming the
cash-strapped nation's capacity.
In a separate incident, a boy, part of a group of about 110
people, drowned when he fell off a boat en route to the island
of Farmakonisi. The rest of the people managed to get ashore.
The EU has offered Turkey 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in
aid and the prospect of easier travel visas and "re-energised"
talks on joining the bloc if it helps stem the flow across its
territory.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Potter)