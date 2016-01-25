AMSTERDAM Jan 25 The European Union edged
closer on Monday to accepting that its Schengen open-borders
area may be suspended for up to two years if it fails in the
next few weeks to curb the influx of migrants from the Middle
East and Africa.
After chairing a meeting of EU counterparts in Amsterdam,
the Dutch migration minister said they expected an unprecedented
prolongation of the time governments can impose border checks
because the migrant crisis would not be under control before
current, short-term dispensations expire in May.
Some ministers made clear such a -- theoretically temporary
-- move would cut off Greece, where more than 40,000 people have
already arrived by sea from Turkey this year despite a deal with
Ankara two months ago to hold back an exodus of Syrian refugees.
More than 60 have drowned on the crossing since Jan. 1 alone.
Greek officials noted that closing routes northward, even if
physically possible, would not solve the problem. But electoral
pressure on governments, including in the EU's leading power
Germany, to stem the flow and resist efforts to spread asylum
seekers across the bloc are making free travel rules untenable.
"We are running out of time," said EU Migration Commissioner
Dimitris Avramopoulos as he urged states to implement agreed
measures for reducing and controlling movements of migrants
across the continent -- or else face the collapse of the
30-year-old Schengen zone, a major EU achievement.
But Dutch minister Klaas Dijkhoff said time has effectively
already run out to preserve all of the passport-free regime that
has allowed hundreds of thousands of people to trek from Greece
and Italy to Germany and Sweden over the past year.
"The 'or else' is already happening," he said. "A year ago,
we all warned that if we don't come up with a solution, then
Schengen will be under pressure. It already is."
The piecemeal reintroduction of controls by several
governments under pressure from domestic opinion at national
borders with fellow EU states should be better coordinated, said
Dijkhoff, whose government last year floated the idea of a
"mini-Schengen" that critics saw as a way for Germany and its
northern neighbours to bar the influx from the Mediterranean.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who opened her country's
borders to Syrians fleeing civil war last summer, is under
mounting pressure to halt the inflow after more than a million
migrants entered Germany last year.
Without a clear drop in the numbers arriving before she
meets fellow EU leaders at a summit in mid-February, some form
of border closer by the bloc's leading power, which would have a
knock-on effect across Europe, would be increasingly likely --
not least as Germans vote in key regional elections in March.
The Commission, the EU executive, is already conducting a
review of whether Greece's difficulty in processing constitute
"persistent serious deficiencies" on the external EU frontier
that would justify a historic move to allow states to reimpose
controls on those arriving from Greece.
It is due to make recommendations next month and Athens
would have three months to respond. Existing measures taken by
some states under a different rule expire in mid-May. Minister
Dijkhoff made clear that few expect the situation to be under
control by then, so the longer-term suspension should be ready.
Under that measure, Article 26 of the Schengen code, states
could reimpose controls on documents for six months, renewable
three times, until May 2018. EU officials acknowledged, however,
that no one knows what would happen after that if governments
were not prepared to return to the status quo before last year.
"Everyone understands that the Schengen zone is on the
brink," Austrian Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner said.
"If we cannot protect the external EU border, the
Greek-Turkish border, then the Schengen external border will
move towards central Europe ... Greece must increase its
resources as soon as possible and accept help."
The Schengen zone comprises 26 states, most of which are
also EU members. Germany, France, Austria and Sweden are among
several countries that have introduced temporary border checks
as they struggle to control the flow of people.
"Speaking about timetables, it's already too late. We have
seven countries with border controls," Sweden's interior
minister Anders Ygeman told Reuters.
He said migrant registration centres need to start
functioning in Greece and Italy as planned: "In the end, if a
country doesn't live up to its obligations, we will have to
restrict its connections to the Schengen area."
Appearing anxious to calm a confrontation with the radical
leftist government in Athens that already clashed with Berlin
last year over its demands of bailout loans to keep Greece in
the euro zone, his German counterpart was more reserved.
"Blaming people in public doesn't help," Thomas de Maiziere
said.
The EU has taken various steps to give cash-strapped Athens
financial assistance to deal with the crisis, but many member
states believe Athens is not using that enough. Of five
registration "hotspot" centres due to be set up for migrants
arriving in Greece, only one is running so far.
(Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Richard Balmforth)