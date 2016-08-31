* Sudden rise in migrants risking Mediterranean crossing
* Factional conflict in Libya helps people smugglers
* Libyan coast guard depleted after years of chaos
By Steve Scherer and Ahmed Elumami
ROME/TRIPOLI, Aug 31 Calmer seas and Libya's
lawlessness have again opened the way for smugglers to ship
thousands of migrants across the Mediterranean in days, in a
striking reminder of how far Europe is from ending the migrant
crisis.
In just three days, Italy's coastguard and European vessels
pulled more than 10,000 migrants from packed wooden boats and
rubber dinghies crossing from Libya's coast through the Strait
of Sicily, one of the shortest routes from North Africa.
Images from rescue vessels showed migrants crammed into
fragile boats, some in orange life jackets, others jumping into
the water to swim as rescuers shouted for them to stop. Many
were women and children, most of them Subsaharan Africans.
Around 3,000 migrants were saved in 30 separate rescue
missions on Tuesday, 6,600 on Monday, 1,600 on Sunday and 500 on
Saturday, according to Italy's coastguard, which coordinates sea
rescues between Libya and Italy.
It was not the first flood of boats leaving Libya's coast in
a matter of days. Last month, Italian and EU vessels rescued
3,200 people in one day. In June, 3,000 were saved in two days.
Aid agencies, Libyan officials and rescue operators say calm
waters after rough winds in July may have prompted smugglers to
dispatch more boats for migrants who can wait weeks for a chance
to sail.
"It's not like people were not coming out, but on Monday
they came out by the thousands," Nicholas Papachrysostomou,
coordinator for Medecins Sans Frontieres on board the Dignity 1
rescue ship, told Reuters.
"In the 10 days before this weekend, we didn't rescue
anyone, or very few. It wasn't bad weather, but there were 1
metre to 1 1/2 metre waves. The rubber boats won't come out in
those conditions."
In Tripoli, naval authorities say they are undermanned and
ill-equipped. Years of conflict and chaos have left their naval
and coastguard services in tatters.
Since the 2011 NATO-backed revolution toppled Muammar
Gaddafi, Libya has descended into chaos, with rival governments
and armed factions battling for control, leaving both migrant
smugglers and Islamist militants space to expand.
"This is the season for illegal migrants. The calm seas have
helped them take advantage," said Ayoub Qassem, a spokesman for
Libya's naval forces in Tripoli. "Also our vessels are in severe
need of maintenance and spare parts to operate again."
SUDDEN SPIKE, STEADY FLOW
Still, this week's rescues were on a huge scale. On Monday,
when some 6,500 were rescued, the Dignity 1 responded to a
distress call for a large wooden boat in the morning.
After they had pulled more than 600 migrants off that boat,
MSF's Papachysostomou said he saw more.
"We realized that around us there were a number of rubber
boats appearing," he said. "These boats just appeared on the
horizon. At about noon you could see rubber boats everywhere, in
360 degrees. We counted 18 to 20, with each carrying 120 to 130
people."
The International Organization for Migration said around
105,000 migrants had reached Italy by boat in 2016, many sailing
from Libya.
An estimated 2,726 men, women and children had died over the
same period trying to make the journey.
Still, this week's surge may also be due the situation in
Libya. Smugglers may try to avoid armed rivals or police by
shipping as many people as possible when they can, said Carlotta
Sami, spokeswoman for the UN refugee agency in Italy.
"There are moments in which no one leaves from Libya, and
then there are moments in which there's a surprising peak in
departures...It's like a roller coaster."
A new U.N.-backed government is in place in Tripoli since
March, but is struggling to end factional fighting and impose
its authority over hardliners.
With European naval vessels patrolling international waters,
smugglers elude authorities by launching their boats from
varied locations.
Remote beaches along some parts of Libya's coast are
sometimes littered with clothing, bottles and shoes migrants
have left behind; or the wooden bases of inflatable rafts.
"Most of our patrol vessels do not work at the moment,"
Tripoli naval officer Qassem said. "So we can not patrol in the
western region of Tripoli where most of the boats of illegal
migrants set off."
