GENEVA Migrants in boats are landing in Greece at the rate of about 150 a day from Turkey after a hiatus, indicating that the "hermetic sealing" of this route to Europe appears to be over, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday.

"The arrivals in Greece which were down to literally zero this month are beginning to creep back up. In the last three days we had 150 people arriving each day... It does show that route might be picking back up," IOM spokesman Joel Millman told a Geneva news briefing.

"It could be the weather, it could be any number of things, it could be that smugglers are getting more creative."

