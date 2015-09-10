DUBAI, Sept 10 Syrians and Libyans fleeing to
Europe are committing sin by exposing their children to atheism,
drugs, alcohol and sexual permissiveness, according to a
magazine published by Islamic State insurgents.
Hundreds of thousands of people have fled wars in the Middle
East this year, often from areas seized or threatened by Islamic
State militants. They have crossed the Mediterranean to Europe
on flimsy boats that have sometimes capsized, killing hundreds,
in one of the biggest waves of migration since World War Two.
Most of the refugees come from Syria, Iraq and Libya -
states ravaged by conflict frequently involving Islamic State.
"Sadly, some Syrians and Libyans are willing to risk the
lives and souls of ... their children, sacrificing many of them
during the dangerous trip to the lands of the war-waging
crusaders ruled by the laws of atheism and indecency," Islamic
State's Dabiq magazine said.
It said that most families fleeing to Europe come from areas
under Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's control or from Kurdish
areas that had been fighting Islamic State.
But the magazine of Islamic State, which controls territory
in Iraq and Syria where some 10 million people live, said those
who leave its domain were committing a "major sin".
"It should be known that voluntarily leaving Drul-Islm
(lands of Islam) for drul-kufr (land of unbelievers) is a
dangerous major sin, as it is a passage towards kufr (disbelief)
and a gate towards one's children and grandchildren abandoning
Islam for Christianity, atheism, or liberalism," it said.
Dabiq magazine added that migrating to Christian lands
exposed children or grandchildren to "the constant threat of
fornication, sodomy, drugs, and alcohol".
"If they don't fall into sin, they will forget the language
of the Koran - Arabic - which they were surrounded by in Syria,
Iraq, Libya, and elsewhere, making the return to the religion
and its teachings more difficult."
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by William Maclean and Mark
Heinrich)