By Wladimir Pantaleone
PALERMO, Sicily, Aug 7 Italy arrested five North
African men on Friday on suspicion of multiple homicide and
human trafficking in the presumed drowning of more than 200
people, saying they used clubs and knives against migrants.
Most of the dead were locked in the hold of a boat that sank
off the coast of Libya on Wednesday. Police said many children
were believed to be among those who perished.
Two Libyans, two Algerians and a Tunisian ranging in age
from 21 to 24, were placed under formal arrest in Palermo after
being questioned on Thursday. Police had earlier mistakenly
identified the Tunisian as a Libyan.
Police said the accused men charged the migrants between
$1,200 and $1,800 for the voyage, depending on where they would
be placed on the deck of the boat. Those in the hold paid about
half as much as those above, they added.
The boat was carrying some 650 people. Italian and Irish
ships rescued more than 400 migrants and recovered 26 bodies,
including three children. Police arrested the men after speaking
to survivors during the night after they arrived in Palermo.
A police reconstruction based on witnesses' accounts said
three of the men, part of a Libyan-based human trafficking ring,
alternated steering the boat while the other two kept watch over
the migrants.
"The arrested are suspected of causing the confirmed deaths
of 26 migrants and the presumed deaths of about 200 people who,
according to witnesses, were locked in the hold of the boat that
capsized," a police statement said.
KNIVES, CLUBS AND BELTS
Police said that about three hours into the journey from
Libya the boat started taking on water in the hold, which was
packed with mostly African migrants.
The traffickers ordered them to bail out the water but they
were unable to do so and tried to break out of the hold. They
were beaten back with knives, clubs and belts.
Migrants on the deck were ordered to sit on the hatch of the
hold to prevent those below from getting out.
The traffickers marked the heads of migrants who disobeyed
orders with knife cuts, particularly the sub-Saharan Africans.
Arab migrants, on the other hand, were mostly beaten with belts,
police said.
The migrants drowned when the boat flipped over as the Irish
navy ship LE Niamh approached. The episode was the latest in a
long string of recent migrant disasters in the Mediterranean.
In April, a 20-metre (66-foot) vessel capsized as it
approached a merchant ship that had come to its assistance, and
up to 900 people were killed in the deadliest shipwreck in the
Mediterranean for decades.
More than 2,000 migrants and refugees have died so far this
year trying to reach Europe by boat, compared with 3,279 during
the whole of last year, the International Organization for
Migration said.
Traffickers have sent more than 90,000 migrants by sea to
Italy so far this year, the UN refugee agency says. Italy took
in 170,000 in 2014.
This summer's mass arrivals in both Italy and Greece show
the crisis is worsening. Immigrants fleeing violence and poverty
at home continue to pour in from Africa and the Middle East.
Many look to move swiftly to wealthier northern Europe,
including to Britain from Calais in France.
