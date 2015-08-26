ROME Aug 26 Some 50 migrants were found dead in
the hold of a boat off the coast of Libya on Wednesday during a
rescue operation which saved 430 other people, the Italian coast
guard said.
A spokeswoman for the Italian coast guard said the Swedish
ship Poseidon, working with the European Union's Frontex border
control agency, had gone to help the people on the boat where
the bodies were found.
Emergency calls for help have been received so far on
Wednesday from 10 boats in difficulty around 30 miles (50 km)
from the coast of Libya, the spokeswoman said. Five rescue
operations have been concluded, but others are still underway.
(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, writing by Isla Binnie;
Editing by Crispian Balmer)