ROME Oct 26 Aid group Doctors Without Borders
(MSF) said on Wednesday 25 migrant men and women were found dead
at the bottom of a rubber boat in the Mediterranean, and 107
survivors were rescued from the same raft.
The bodies were discovered late on Tuesday, an MSF
spokeswoman said.
MSF's Mediterranean rescue unit said on Twitter: "23 of the
rescued people had horrific chemical burns, 7 were so severely
injured that they needed to be evacuated to Italy, 2 by
helicopter".
More than 3,500 people have died or disappeared trying to
cross the Mediterranean from North Africa this year, the
International Organization for Migration estimates.
Rescuers plucked 500 migrants from overcrowded boats to
safety on Tuesday, Italy's coast guard said.
