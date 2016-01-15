BRUSSELS Jan 15 Italy continued during a
meeting of EU finance ministers on Friday to block funding of 3
billion euros pledged by the bloc to Turkey to help care for
Syrian refugees, the meeting chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.
"On the... key question whether Italy has lifted its
objections, the answer is still 'no'. But we hope that that is
possible very, very soon," Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance
minister, told a news conference.
Dijsselbloem declined to say what Italy's objections were
but said the funds were needed urgently and added that finance
ministers had also discussed a need to channel more funds to
help refugees in Turkey, a view also shared by Germany.
EU leaders agreed to the aid grant as part of a package of
measures aimed at reducing the numbers of refugees leaving
Turkey and heading for Europe.
Earlier on Friday, European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker also said the funds were urgent but noted that the EU
executive had existing funds that it could deploy for initial
projects.
($1 = 0.9168 euros)
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Francesco Guarascio;
Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)