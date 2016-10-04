CATANIA, Italy More than 200 migrants, including children travelling alone, were brought ashore to Italy on Tuesday after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off North Africa.

The Vos Hestia search and rescue ship, operated by charity Save The Children, arrived at the Sicilian port of Catania. Those aboard had been rescued from their perilous sea journey on Sunday.

Separately, some 6,055 migrants were rescued and 22 found dead on the maritime route on Monday, one of the highest numbers in a single day, according to officials in Italy and Libya, the main departure point for migrants bound for Europe.

Around 132,000 migrants have arrived in Italy since the start of the year, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

