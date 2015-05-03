* All migrants to be brought to Italian ports
* Smugglers taking advantage of mild spring weather
* Three die in shipwreck off of Egyptian coast
* Libyan authorities detain hundreds of migrants
(Updates number of rescued)
By Steve Scherer
ROME, May 3 Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked
from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered
in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast guard said, in one of the
biggest rescue operations this year.
Two weeks after nearly 900 boat people drowned in the worst
Mediterranean shipwreck in living memory, the
flow of people desperate to reach a better life in Europe has
accelerated as people smugglers take advantage of calmer seas.
Seven bodies were found on two large rubber boats packed
with migrants and rescuers plucked from the sea the corpses of
three others who had jumped into the water when they saw a
merchant ship approaching, the coast guard said.
Separately, authorities in Egypt said that three people died
when a migrant boat attempting to reach Greece sank off its
coast. Thirty-one people were rescued.
Italy's coast guard has coordinated the rescues by its own
navy and coast guard, a French ship acting on behalf of the
European border control agency, merchant ships, and one vessel
run by the privately funded Migrant Offshore Aid Station.
DISAGREEMENT
Growing lawlessness and anarchy in Libya - the last point on
one of the main transit routes to Europe - is giving free hand
to people smugglers who make an average of 80,000 euros
($90,000) from each boatload, according to an ongoing
investigation by an Italian court.
Libyan state news agency Lana said on Sunday authorities
there detained 500 migrants in five boats off Tripoli and a
further 480 migrants - from Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and Ethiopia
- were caught in a farm near the central town of Jufra, and
another 170 were detained nearby.
Those rescued in the Italian operation were being brought to
Italian shores, some already arriving at Lampedusa, Italy's
southernmost island, and others at Trapani, Sicily. More were to
be brought ashore overnight and on Monday.
Shocked by last month's record disaster, European Union
leaders agreed to triple funding for the EU sea patrol mission
Triton, but there is still disagreement on what to do with the
people fleeing conflict and poverty in various parts of Africa
and the Middle East.
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann said in a newspaper
interview on Sunday that the EU should set up a quota system
whereby member countries agree to take in more refugees in order
to relieve some of the pressure on Italy, Greece and Malta.
But Austria's proposal is likely to face tough opposition
from some members states, including Britain and Hungary.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that EU
states should be allowed to set their own rules on migrants, and
that Hungary did not want any of them.
Mild spring weather and calm summer seas are expected to
push total arrivals in Italy for 2015 to 200,000, an increase of
30,000 on last year, according to an Interior Ministry
projection.
About 1,800 are estimated to have perished during the
crossing already this year, the UN refugee agency said, while
some 51,000 have entered Europe by sea, with 30,500 coming via
Italy.
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Ulf Laessing,
Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Phil Berlowitz)