* One of busiest weekends for sea crossings this year
* 10 corpses recovered on Sunday
* Numbers rising as calm seas
By Steve Scherer
ROME, May 4 Around 6,800 migrants were rescued
from overcrowded boats crossing to Europe over the weekend,
including a mother who gave birth to a baby girl on an Italian
navy ship, the coast guard said.
Numbers risking the journey in search of a better life have
continued to rise two weeks after as many as 900 people drowned
in the worst Mediterranean shipwreck in living memory.
Crew from the Italian naval vessel Bettica found the woman
in labour on a boat overnight -- one of 34 vessels intercepted
over the weekend. A photo posted online showed her new daughter
sleeping in a makeshift cradle decorated with a pink bow.
"Both mother and daughter are in good health," the navy said
in a statement.
Growing lawlessness and anarchy in Libya -- the last point
on one of the main transit routes to Europe -- is giving free
hand to people smugglers who make an average of 80,000 euros
($90,000) from each boatload, according to an ongoing
investigation by an Italian court.
Mild spring weather and calm summer seas are expected to
push total arrivals in Italy for 2015 to 200,000, an increase of
30,000 on last year, according to an Interior Ministry
projection.
Police said officers rescued 21 immigrants in a boat off the
southern coast of Spain on Monday.
On Sunday, seven bodies were found on two large rubber boats
packed with migrants and three others died after jumping into
the water when they saw a merchant ship approaching, the Italian
coast guard said.
Many migrants who have made the sea crossing this year have
been Eritreans, Somalis, Afghanis, Syrians and Nigerians,
according to the UN refugee agency. Few details were available
regarding the nationalities of those rescued over the weekend.
About 1,800 are estimated to have perished during the
crossing already this year, the UN refugee agency said. Some
51,000 have entered Europe by sea, with 30,500 coming via Italy.
Shocked by last month's record disaster, European Union
leaders agreed to triple funding for the EU sea patrol mission
Triton, but there is still disagreement on what to do with the
people fleeing conflict and poverty in various parts of Africa
and the Middle East.
Italy has coordinated the rescues by its own navy and coast
guard, a French ship acting on behalf of the European border
control agency, merchant ships of various nationalities and one
vessel run by the privately funded Migrant Offshore Aid Station.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Additional reporting by Paul Day
in Madrid; Editing by Andrew Heavens)