(Recasts, adds details, background)
ROME May 5 Around forty migrants died in the
Mediterranean on Sunday, according to survivors of the journey
who arrived on the southern Italian island of Sicily on Tuesday,
local Save the Children spokeswoman Giovanna Di Benedetto said.
The deaths were reported by some of the roughly 240 migrants
from Ghana, Gambia, Senegal and Ivory Coast who arrived in the
port of Catania, another Save the Children spokeswoman said.
A Maltese merchant ship rescued the migrants from two rubber
boats on which they had set off from Libya, where lawlessness
has been exploited by traffickers who can charge thousands of
dollars to people looking for a better life in Europe.
Three of the roughly 137 survivors from one of the boats
told the charity that dozens of people fell into the sea when
they saw the merchant ship approach and then drowned because
they could not swim.
Save the Children said five bodies had been brought to
Catania but it was not yet clear whether they were among those
who fell into the sea or if they died on the packed dinghy.
Some survivors said around 40 had died while others simply
said "lots" of people lost their lives, Di Benedetto said,
adding that one dinghy may have exploded or deflated in the heat
of the sun.
Around 100 people were on the other boat, from which there
were no reported deaths. There are at least 32 minors among the
survivors, two of whom are between five and seven years old,
Save the Children said.
Numbers risking the journey from north Africa in rickety
boats have risen further in recent weeks since up to 900 people
are believed to have drowned last month in the worst
Mediterranean shipwreck in living memory.
Around 7,000 migrants were rescued from overcrowded boats
over the weekend and on Monday, and 10 dead bodies were
recovered, Italy's coast guard said. About 1,800 people are
believed to have died during the crossing from Africa to Europe
so far this year.
The vast majority of the migrants leave from Libya. Some
51,000 have entered Europe by sea, 30,500 via Italy, according
to the UN refugee agency.
(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Isla Binnie;
editing by Ralph Boulton)