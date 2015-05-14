By Sasa Kavic
| CATANIA, Italy
CATANIA, Italy May 14 Almost 3,600 migrants
have been rescued from overcrowded boats sailing from Africa to
Europe over the past 48 hours, Italy said on Thursday, with sea
conditions seen as perfect for attempting the crossing.
As more than 600 migrants were brought ashore at the port of
Catania in Sicily, rescuers plucked another 2,500 from rickety
boats off the coast of Libya, the coast guard said.
Most of those who arrived in Catania had been picked up by
the British warship HMS Bulwark and were Somali and Nigerian,
port officials said.
With Libya engulfed in strife, people smugglers are
increasingly free to pack migrants onto unsafe boats, and they
are expected to push total arrivals in Italy for 2015 to
200,000, an increase of 30,000 on last year, according to an
Interior Ministry projection.
Sandra Dike, a heavily pregnant 20-year-old Nigerian woman,
said she left her home country because of the danger of attacks
by the armed Islamist group Boko Haram.
"It's not safe to go to a public place, like a church, the
market. They (Boko Haram) might bomb the place at any time," she
said. "The war in Libya is worse. That's why we decided to come
to Italy."
Boko Haram, which has killed thousands in its attempt to
carve out an Islamist state, has suffered major setbacks this
year following a co-ordinated military offensive by Nigeria,
Niger, Chad and Cameroon.
A German ship, Italian navy vessels, a merchant ship, and
Italy's finance police and coast guard all conducted rescue
operations on Thursday, a coast guard official told Reuters.
The 40-metre Phoenix, based in Malta and run by the Migrant
Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) and Doctors Without Borders, rescued
561 people, including 136 women and 60 children, mostly from
Eritrea. The ship picked up 188 people on Wednesday.
The surge in rescues comes just a day after the European
Union announced a plan to distribute asylum-seekers more fairly
around its member states and take in 20,000 more refugees.
At the beginning of the month when the weather also was
favourable, about 6,800 people were rescued over three days,
while dozens were said to have drowned.
With the estimated number of migrant deaths at sea this year
approaching 2,000, and after as many as 800 died in a single
shipwreck last month, the EU has bolstered its Triton sea
mission to help Italy conduct the rescues.
(Writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)