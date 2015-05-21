ROME May 21 More than 900 migrants were rescued
in one day from three overcrowded boats en route to Europe from
North Africa, an Italian coast guard official said on Thursday.
One body was recovered.
All the rescues were carried out on Wednesday, the official
said, with no details about the one death or the migrants'
nationalities. No boats had yet been spotted on Thursday as sea
conditions worsened, he said.
With Libya engulfed in strife, people smugglers are
increasingly free to pack migrants onto unsafe boats, and they
are expected to push total arrivals in Italy for 2015 to
200,000, an increase of 30,000 on last year, according to an
Interior Ministry projection.
Italy is bearing the brunt of the Mediterranean rescue
operation while European Union authorities press other member
states to share the burden more fairly via a resettlement quota
system for refugees.
Two Italian coast guard patrol boats and a merchant ship
whose country of origin was not given saved 328 migrants from a
boat in Maltese waters on Wednesday. A French navy vessel
participating in the EU's border control mission Triton picked
up 297 people, including 51 women and children.
Finally, an Italian navy ship rescued 286 and picked up one
body. All of the migrants have been or will be brought to
Italian ports, the coast guard said.
Refugees escaping war and political persecution, and
economic migrants desperate for a better life have been pouring
into Italy this year, with approximately 35,500 arriving there
up to the first week of May, the UN refugee agency estimates.
Also including arrivals in Greece, Spain and Malta, a total
of 62,500 have reached Europe by boat, with Syrians making up a
third and Afghans and Eritreans 10 percent each.
The number of dead or missing this year is about 1,800
compared with 3,500 during the whole of last year, the United
Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by John Stonestreet)