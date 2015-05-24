ROME May 24 Seventy Afghan and Iraqi migrants
were rescued from a packed boat off the southeastern coast of
Italy and brought to shore on Sunday, Italy's coast guard said.
Italy closed down a specialised naval mission to rescue
migrants in the Mediterranean last year, but continues to bear
the brunt of the rescues as the European Union and member states
conduct talks on how to deal with the influx.
Two Italian coast guard cutters brought the group to the
port of Santa Maria di Leuca in Puglia. There were two women and
four minors on board, the coast guard said in a statement.
Refugees escaping war and persecution and economic migrants
from Africa and the Middle East have poured into Italy this
year. Lawlessness in Libya gives traffickers a free hand to pack
people into boats.
But the journey is highly dangerous: on Saturday five
Tunisians died after their boat capsized while attempting the
crossing, and last month around 800 people drowned in the worst
such disaster in recent history.
The United Nations refugee agency said approximately 35,500
migrants arrived in Italy by sea between the start of the year
and the first week in May.
Arrivals in Greece, Spain and Malta bring the total number
of migrants known to have crossed the Mediterranean in that
period to 62,500.
The number of dead or missing so far this year is about
1,800 versus 3,500 during all of last year, according to the UN
High Commissioner for Refugees.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)