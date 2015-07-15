ROME, July 15 Around 2,700 migrants were rescued
from 13 boats near the coast of Libya on Wednesday, Italy's
coastguard said.
A German navy vessel and a search and rescue ship deployed
by medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres participated in the
rescues along with the Italian navy and coastguard.
A spokeswoman for the Italian coastguard said the rescues
had all been carried out in an area around 35 miles (55 km) from
the coast of Libya.
An estimated 150,000 migrants have reached Europe by sea so
far in 2015, most of them in Greece and Italy, the International
Organization for Migration said. More than 1,900 migrants have
drowned in the Mediterranean, twice the toll during the same
period last year, said spokesman Joel Millman.
The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday that Greece
urgently needed help to cope with 1,000 migrants arriving each
day.
The vast majority of the migrants fleeing war and poverty in
Africa and the Middle East depart from Libya, where human
traffickers have taken advantage of a breakdown in order to
build up a lucrative business.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Ros Russell)