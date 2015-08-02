ROME Aug 2 Italy's coast guard said about 1,800
migrants were rescued from seven overcrowded vessels on
Saturday, while five corpses were found on a large rubber boat
carrying 212 others.
The dead bodies were found on board at the time of the
rescue, a coast guard spokeswoman said on Sunday. The cause of
death was not yet known, she said.
The Mediterranean has become the world's most deadly barrier
for migrants and refugees, with 3,500 thought to have died at
sea last year and almost 2,000 so far this year. Many are
fleeing poverty and violence in the Middle East and Africa.
While there was no breakdown by nationality of those rescued
on Saturday, about a quarter of arrivals this year have come
from Eritrea, followed by Nigerians, Somalis, Sudanese and
Syrians, according to the UN refugee agency.
Italy has had about 90,000 sea migrant arrivals so far this
year, after receiving 170,000 in 2014, the agency says. Many of
the newcomers look to move swiftly to wealthier northern Europe,
including to England from Calais, France.
Nightly attempts by large groups of the estimated 5,000
migrants in Calais to force their way through the rail tunnel
linking France and Britain have provoked public anger and
severely disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries.
