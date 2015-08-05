ROME Aug 5 A boat packed with migrants from
Africa overturned in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday,
pitching passengers into the water, the Italian coastguard said.
About 700 people had been aboard the boat, SkyNews24 TV
channel said. Italian and Irish naval vessels were trying to
resuce survivors.
A coastguard spokesman confirmed that an overcrowded boat
overturned off the Libyan coast just as ships came to its rescue
but he could not say how people were aboard or how many had been
saved because the operation was still going on.
The Mediterranean Sea is the world's most deadly border area
for immigrants.
More than 2,000 migrants and refugees have died so far this
year in attempts to reach Europe by boat, compared with 3,279
deaths during the whole of last year, the International
Organization for Migration said on Tuesday.
