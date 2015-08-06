* People on boat mostly Syrian refugees - coastguard
* No more bodies or survivors found in search
* Authorities attempt to identify dead children
* Five suspected traffickers detained
PALERMO, Sicily, Aug 6 Hopes faded of finding
more survivors on Thursday from a shipwreck in which 200
migrants are feared drowned, as rescue ships were called to the
aid of more migrant boats in the same area of the Mediterranean.
"We are witnessing a genocide caused by European
selfishness," said Palermo mayor Leoluca Orlando as the Irish
navy ship LE Niamh docked in the port carrying some 370
survivors of Wednesday's disaster and 25 corpses, including
three children.
Orlando, speaking on Italian television as hearses arrived
to take the bodies away, called on European leaders to do more
to prevent such disasters and to allow more refugees to
re-settle in their countries.
A police official told reporters a distraught woman from the
boat had been searching for her three children who had gone
missing in the crossing. She was taken to view bodies and came
out weeping, said the officer, though it was not clear whether
she had seen her family.
Police said they had detained five men suspected of having
piloted the boat that overturned on Wednesday and of having had
a role in trafficking the migrants.
Vessels from the Italian and Irish navies and humanitarian
agency Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) saved about 400 people
from the fishing boat, thought to have been carrying up to 600
people, mostly Syrians fleeing their country's civil war.
They found no more survivors after scouring the waters
overnight. Italian vessels continued to search the area on
Thursday, a coastguard spokesman said.
Seas were very calm on Thursday, perfect conditions to
attempt the sea crossing, said a Reuters photographer aboard the
privately funded Phoenix, a vessel run by MSF and the Migrant
Offshore Aid Station.
The Phoenix was responding to a distress call for a boat
carrying about 500 people, he said. The coastguard picked up 381
on Thursday morning, while an Italy navy ship took 101 from a
large rubber boat, and the MSF vessel Argos rescued 87,
according to their Twitter accounts.
Wednesday's tragedy occurred when the boat flipped over as
the LE Niamh approached, probably because desperate passengers
surged to one side as they spotted the ship.
"What happened here was because the boat was so overloaded,
and the conditions were such that the boat started taking on
water and it listed to one side, capsized and sank, all in the
space of two minutes," Irish Defence Minister Simon Coveney said
on Irish state radio RTE on Thursday.
The Irish ship is part of the European Union Triton mission,
which was expanded after up to 800 migrants drowned in a
shipwreck in April.
DEADLY BORDER AREA
The Mediterranean Sea is the world's most deadly border area
for migrants. More than 2,000 migrants and refugees have died so
far this year trying to reach Europe by boat, compared with
3,279 during the whole of last year, the International
Organization for Migration said on Tuesday.
People-smugglers, mostly based in Libya and charging
thousands of dollars for passage, have sent more than 90,000
migrants by sea to Italy so far this year, the UN refugee agency
says. Italy took in 170,000 in 2014.
This summer's mass arrivals in both Italy and Greece show
the crisis is worsening. Immigrants fleeing violence and poverty
at home continue to pour in from Africa and the Middle East.
Many of the newcomers look to move swiftly to wealthier
northern Europe, including to Britain from Calais, France.
In April, a 20-metre (66-foot) vessel capsized as it
approached a merchant ship that had come to its assistance, and
up to 900 people were killed. It was the deadliest shipwreck in
the Mediterranean for decades and a symbol of Europe's
long-running migrant crisis.
