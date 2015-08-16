MILAN Aug 16 The number of migrants who died in
the hold of an overcrowded fishing boat rescued on Saturday has
risen to 49, the coast guard said on Sunday.
The bodies of the victims, along with the 312 survivors
plucked from the boat off the coast of Libya, were due to arrive
at the Sicilian port of Catania on Monday morning aboard the
Norwegian ship Siem Pilot.
On Saturday the Italian navy said at least 40 migrants had
died, probably from suffocation after inhaling fumes from fuel.
.
What is expected to the final tally was determined after all
the survivors and victims were transferred to the Siem Pilot
during the night.
Hundreds of other migrants were rescued from other boats on
Saturday and were being taken to ports in Sicily, navy and coast
guard officials said.
More than 2,300 migrants and refugees have died so far this
year in attempts to reach Europe by boat, compared with 3,279
deaths during the whole of last year, the International
Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday.
IOM spokesman Joel Millman said nearly a quarter of a
million migrants and asylum seekers had arrived in Europe via
the Mediterranean so far this year, compared to 219,000 for all
of 2014.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Angus MacSwan)