(Updates with statement from coast guard)
MILAN Aug 23 The Italian navy organised the
rescue of around 4,400 migrants in waters off the Libyan coast
on Saturday, prompted by requests for help received from nearly
two dozen boats, in one of the biggest multi-national operations
so far.
Italy's coast guard said in a statement on Sunday that it
had coordinated rescue efforts involving numerous vessels,
including a Norwegian and an Irish ship as part of the European
Union's Triton rescue mission.
Europe is struggling to cope with a record influx of
refugees as people flee war in countries such as Syria.
The migrants were travelling aboard inflatable dinghies and
overcrowded boats, the coast guard said.
The Mediterranean has become the world's most deadly
crossing point for migrants. More than 2,300 people have died
this year in attempts to reach Europe by boat, according to the
International Organisation for Migration.
Many are seeking alternative routes to Western Europe.
On Saturday, thousands of rain-soaked migrants stormed
across Macedonia's border as police lobbed stun grenades and
beat them with batons, seeking to enforce a decree to stem their
flow through the Balkans to western Europe.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Robin Pomeroy/Ruth
Pitchford)