ROME Jan 14 Rescuers saved around 750 migrants
from rubber and wooden boats in the central Mediterranean but
recovered five dead bodies during the operations, the Italian
coastguard said on Saturday.
Coastguard and naval ships as well as privately owned
fishing and merchant vessels rescued the people from six boats
in the central Mediterranean over the last 24 hours, a
coastguard spokesman said.
He gave no details on the nationalities of those saved or
those who died.
Last year a record 181,000 boat migrants, mostly from
Africa, reached Italy, according to government figures. The
majority paid Libyan people traffickers to make the journey.
2016 was also the deadliest year on record for migrants in
the Mediterranean, with almost 5,000 deaths, according to the
International Organization for Migration.
