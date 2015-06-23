(Updates with 1,000 migrants rescued on Tuesday)
ROME, June 23 Ships patrolling the Mediterranean
have plucked more than 3,700 migrants from overcrowded and
unsafe boats in the last two days, Italy's coastguard said on
Tuesday.
Ships from several countries, including those taking part in
a European Union mission called "Triton", went to the aid of 18
different boats carrying 2,741 migrants on Monday, a spokeswoman
said.
Around a thousand more migrants were saved in six rescue
operations on Tuesday, the coastguard said in a statement. They
had been travelling in a fishing boat and five rubber dinghies.
Separately, almost 300 other migrants rescued two days ago
arrived in the Sicilian port of Pozzallo aboard a ship run by
Doctors Without Borders. Authorities also brought ashore a
corpse in a metal coffin.
The victim had been shot dead by men travelling on another
boat near the Libyan coast, according to testimony by the
migrants, Italian media reported. A Sicilian court is
investigating the death.
Italy has been trying to convince the EU to help it cope
with waves of migrants arriving in overcrowded boats from North
Africa, with official estimates putting the total at 60,000 so
far this year. Almost 2,000 have died trying to make the
crossing, the United Nations refugee agency has estimated.
The EU this year agreed to triple funding for sea rescues
off the coasts of Italy and Greece, but the 28-nation bloc is
deeply divided on how to manage the migrants once they come
ashore.
EU leaders meet later this week to discuss a European
Commission plan to distribute 40,000 Syrian and Eritrean asylum
seekers, now stuck in Italy and Greece, among other EU nations.
The Commission plan also foresees creating detention centres
called "hot spots" to better identify migrants and refugees and
calls for those who do not qualify for asylum to be quickly
deported.
With thousands of new boat arrivals each week, France is
increasingly turning back migrants seeking to reach northern
European countries.
Hundreds have taken shelter in or near Italy's train
stations, especially in Rome and Milan. More than 100 migrants
have been sleeping rough along the Italy-France border for
almost two weeks.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Gareth Jones)