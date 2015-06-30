ROME, June 30 Italy's navy said on Tuesday it
had retrieved the first bodies from the wreck of a boat that
sank in the Mediterranean three months ago, killing up to 800
migrants attempting to cross from Libya to Europe.
Recovery operations started on Monday, using
remote-controlled vehicles and a container called a "Big Bag" in
a submersible basket to haul the bodies up from the fishing
boat, which is lying at a depth of about 370 metres (1,200
feet).
The disaster, believed to be the worst in decades of
perilous sea-borne migration from North Africa, has shocked the
European Union into expanding rescue operations.
The navy said it had pulled out eight bodies so far from the
shipwreck, which happened about 135 km (85 miles) north of
Libya. They were placed in a refrigerated container on board the
ship Gorgona under the supervision of the Italian Red Cross.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has said the wreck
should be raised so "the whole world can see what happened" to
the rickety boat, one of many that have carried more than 60,000
migrants to Italy so far this year.
Italy has pushed for the EU to help it manage the flow of
migrants, many of whom continue to undertake the risky passage
to escape war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.
Around 900 migrants were rescued in two operations more than
30 miles from the coast of Libya on Tuesday and transferred to
the Italian ship Dattilo, a coastguard spokesman said.
The EU agreed at a summit last week to relocate 40,000
migrants over two years from Italy and Greece. It is now due to
draw up criteria to decide how many each member country should
take, replacing unpopular proposals for mandatory quotas.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)