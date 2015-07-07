CATANIA, Italy, July 7 Italy held a funeral
service on Tuesday for 13 migrants who died in the worst
shipwreck in the Mediterranean in recent history, while the navy
continued its search for other victims of the disaster.
More than 700 people, most of them locked below deck, were
believed to have drowned in April. Their overloaded fishing boat
capsized after colliding with a ship that had come to their aid
some 70 nautical miles off the coast of Libya.
The Italian navy last week retrieved the first bodies from
the wreck, which is lying at a depth of about 370 metres (1,200
feet), using remote-controlled vehicles and a submersible basket
to haul up the remains.
With the recovery mission still in full swing, simple wooden
coffins carrying the bodies of 13 unidentified migrants were
carried into the Palazzo della Cultura in Catania, in eastern
Sicily, for an inter-religious service.
"Today, we are gathering here to mark the loss of the lives
of other human beings, taken away by the sea. Every time it
happens we think it is the last time, but unfortunately that is
not the case," said Ismail Bouchafa, the imam of Catania.
The bodies were later taken to Catania cemetery but were not
immediately buried. The authorities are still deciding where all
the victims should be interred.
Tens of thousands of migrants have crossed the Mediterranean
so far this year in the hope of reaching Italy or Greece. An
estimated 2,000 have drowned.
