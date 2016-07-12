ROME, July 12 A humanitarian group said it
recovered the bodies of four migrants and rescued around 400
survivors on Tuesday from an overcrowded wooden boat in the
Mediterranean between Italy and Libya.
The dead had suffocated below deck, the Malta-based Migrant
Offshore Aid Station (MOAS), whose Topaz Responder rescue ship
carried out the operation, said on Twitter.
Emergency, another humanitarian organisation, was treating
another person who was found on the same boat in a critical
condition, MOAS said.
A spokesman for the Italian coast guard, whom rescuers have
to contact when they pick up people at sea, said around 500
people had been saved in three rescue missions on Tuesday, all
around 20 miles (32 km) from the coast of Libya.
The coast guard spokesman, who could not confirm the death
toll, said the Bourbon Argos, run by humanitarian group Doctors
Without Borders, had gone to the rescue of a rubber boat.
A third mission, involving a small boat carrying about 20
people, was still in progress, the spokesman said.
Italy's Navy said in a separate statement that one of its
helicopters had air-lifted one migrant in respiratory arrest
towards the island of Lampedusa, and that two of its ships had
been involved in rescues. It was not clear whether they were the
same incidents reported by the coast guard.
Italy has been on the front line of Europe's worst migration
crisis since World War Two, which is now in its third year.
More than 67,000 seaborne migrants had arrived in Italy by
early July, according to the International Organisation for
Migration, and 2,499 had died attempting the crossing.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Catherine Evans)