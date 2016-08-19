ROME Aug 19 Two Syrian girls aged eight months
and five years drowned along with four other people when a
wooden boat carrying war refugees trying to make it to Europe
capsized off the coast of Libya, a humanitarian rescue group
said on Friday.
The bodies were recovered about 22 nautical miles from Libya
on Thursday when the small vessel packed with 27 Syrians flipped
over and sank, the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS)
humanitarian group said.
The bodies of two women and one man were also recovered,
while another person who was on the boat was not found, MOAS
reported. MOAS operates two rescue boats in the Mediterranean
Sea between Italy and Libya.
The media spotlight refocused on the plight of civilians in
Syria's conflict this week following a wrenching video of a
dust-covered, disoriented five-year-old boy, Omran Daqneesh,
pulled from the rubble after a bombing raid in
Aleppo.
More than 500 boat migrants were rescued from overcrowded
and unsafe boats in seas between Libya and Italy on Thursday,
including 146 people plucked from a semi-deflated rubber vessel,
Italy's coastguard said.
Last year Syrian refugees bound for Europe tended to take a
short boat ride to Greek islands from Turkey. But those routes
have been largely shut down this year, forcing some to make the
longer and more dangerous voyage from North Africa toward Italy.
Thousands of children have been killed in the Syrian civil
war, now in its fifth year, and more than 3,000 migrants have
died in the Mediterranean so far this year, the International
Organization for Migration estimates.
About a quarter of all boat migrants in 2016 - some 100,000
have arrived in Italy - are children, the U.N. refugee agency
says.
