GENEVA, April 15 Almost 6,000 migrants and
refugees have sailed from Libya to Italy in the past three days
in what appears the start of a wave of at least 100,000 and
"possibly many, many more" this year, the International
Organization for Migration said on Friday.
The report may fan fears of a huge resurgence of migrant
numbers reaching Europe via Italy by sea from Libya now that a
shorter, safer route via Greece has been blocked, with Austria
preparing to stop unhindered travel over its border with Italy
in anticipation of more migrants bound for the heart of the EU.
Only a few hundred of the people who crossed the
Mediterranean to Europe in the past three days entered via
Greece, a massive reversal from the pattern seen until a March
deal between the European Union and Turkey to stop the flow.
The voyage by boat from Libya is far longer and associated
with much higher death rates than between Turkey and Greece,
though Libya's lack of functioning government and lawlessness
make it easy for people traffickers to operate with impunity.
"If it continues at this rate through the coming spring and
summer months, we have every reason to think that arrivals to
Italy will pass 100,000 for the third straight year, and could
possibly be many, many more than that," IOM spokesman Joel
Millman told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva.
Two years ago about 40,000 Syrians crossed Egypt to take the
Libyan route, but Millman said Syria's civil war did not seem to
be driving the latest influx from North Africa.
"It could be starting again but we want to reiterate we have
not seen any evidence of that. The number of Syrians that have
arrived in Italy since the change in the EU-Turkey agreement
could be counted on one hand, as I understand."
In 2014 some 170,000 migrants and refugees arrived in Italy,
and a further 153,842 came in 2015, compared with around one
million who made the relatively brief sea journey from Turkey to
Greece last year.
Millman said the latest surge into Italy was unlikely to be
due to smuggling gangs diverting flows of people in response to
the EU-Turkey deal, since the Libyan smugglers were thought to
be independent of those in Turkey.
"The Libyan smugglers that we're aware of are extremely
experienced, they have been doing it a long time and they are
very well armed. I think they will probably operate the way they
always have, which is nationals of the migrant groups themselves
mak(ing) these contacts with them."
Migrants, on the other hand, always find "niches", such as
about 350 Syrians who had crossed Mauritania in the last few
weeks en route to Libya's Mediterranean coastal capital Tripoli.
"Several hundred in a few weeks across Mauritania is an
indicator that people are looking for openings where they can,"
Millman said.
Migration experts have long said that there may be hundreds
of thousands of potential migrants in Libya, many from
sub-Saharan Africa. "There's a huge amount of pent-up demand in
Libya to get away from that situation," Millman said.
