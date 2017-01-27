LONDON, Jan 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Kilap Gueye
and Abdellatif Yakoubou arrived in Italy at two very different
moments in history.
Gueye left Senegal and reached Sardinia in the early 2000s,
where he established himself as a teacher and writer. Yakoubou,
from Benin, landed on the island in 2014, at the start of what
became Europe's biggest migrant crisis since World War Two.
Their paths crossed when they joined 'Nois', a television
news show set up by theatre company Sardegna Teatro and local
online TV channel Eja TV, to be hosted by migrants and to
explore the challenges they face.
Nois, from the Sardinian word 'us', is the first video news
show in Italy to be developed by migrants, and one of a growing
number of migrant-led media projects across Europe.
"Italian mainstream media outlets usually offer a distorted
image of the migration, feeding xenophobia, and putting distance
between people," said 46-year-old Gueye.
"This project gives us a chance to also show the positive
side of things. People need information, not misinformation."
The Nois editorial team includes reporters from Lebanon,
Russia, Ukraine, Senegal, Benin, China and India. The team is
coordinated by two Italian journalists, Valentina Bifulco and
Guido Garau, who provide training and guidance.
HOT SOUP, WIFI ACCESS
The news team is based in Cagliari, Sardinia's capital on
the south coast that the novelist D.H. Lawrence compared to
Jerusalem for its steep streets and golden domes: "strange and
rather wonderful, not a bit like Italy".
"Cagliari is geographically closer to Africa than mainland
Italy," said Massimo Mancini, Sardegna Teatro's director, in an
interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"The majority of migrants who reach Sardinia don't really
want to be here. It's interesting to see their faces when they
realise that they are on an island, and that they still need to
cross the sea to reach their family and friends."
For the new arrivals, Nois offers essential information.
"How to enroll for a free language course, find a soup
kitchen or a free internet connection is vital knowledge for
someone who does not have any guidance," Mancini said.
Nois also showcases the culture and traditions of Sardinia's
newly diverse communities, among the population of around 1.6
million. Foreign-born residents make up around 3 percent of the
population, and 6 percent of local businesses are owned by
migrants, according to a study by Italian research centre Idos,
quoted in the local media.
Diversity is not new to Sardinia, an island whose unique
cultural identity merged with other civilizations, from the
Phoenicians to the Romans to the Spanish empire.
"I think it's important to show the differences and
similarities between communities, as there's always some sort of
fear to meet the other," said Nadine Naseredine, a Lebanese
reporter who moved to Sardinia about five years ago.
"This is another way to break the ice and allow people to
get to know each other."
TAKING CONTROL OF THE NARRATIVE
Like other media projects developed by migrant and refugee
communities across Europe, such as Calais' Jungala Radio, and
Austria's Refugee TV, the Nois team regards the venture as a way
of regaining control of their narrative.
"It's important to help people understand, to give them a
first-hand account of the everyday life of a migrant," said
18-year-old Yakoubou.
"The people who can best explain this kind of situation are
the ones who had to leave their countries to come here to
Italy."
The chance to show the reality of a migrant's everyday life
is also key to curbing the misconception of many young economic
migrants who see Europe as the new Eldorado, said Gueye.
"When we get back home we don't like to talk about the
challenges, the sacrifices and the difficulties. Many migrants
convey a distorted image of themselves to their community," he
said.
"If we want to break this cycle we need to ... show the
reality," he said.
Nois, with funds by the ministry of culture and tourism, ran
a series of regular programmes across spring and summer 2016.
Sardegna Teatro is currently trying to source more money to
keep the project alive. The platform is active on social media,
producing special editions during cultural events such as
literature and film festivals.
MIGRANT NEWS IN EUROPE
Nearly 1.5 million migrants reached Europe in 2015 and 2016,
according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
As the number of newcomers grows, migrant-led media outlets are
flourishing across the continent.
"Three years ago there was no discourse, no media outlets
led by migrants. Today migrants are taking control over their
own narrative across Europe," Larry Macaulay, founder of the
Refugee Radio Network (RRN), told the Thomson Reuters Foundation
by phone.
Since its inception in early 2015, RRN has established a
partnership with seven radio stations in Germany and Austria.
Radio is the simplest and most accessible media, while the
development of video content requires more post production,
funds and time. "At the moment, RRN TV makes one episode every
three months," said Macaulay.
"In spite of the difficulties ... it takes just a smartphone
to turn a witness in a reporter," he said. "Looking forward, I
don't see these movements dying out. I see the newcomers, their
energy, their passion. When I look at them I see a prospect."
