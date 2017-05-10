* Boat migrant arrivals to Italy up almost 40 pct this year
By Steve Scherer
ROME, May 10 An Italian prosecutor said on
Wednesday he is investigating some members of humanitarian
organisations rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean Sea on
suspicion they may have cooperated with people smugglers.
Ambrogio Cartosio, chief prosecutor of the western Sicilian
city of Trapani, told a parliamentary committee in Rome that the
organisations themselves were not a target of the inquiry.
Suspicions arose because some rescue crew seemed to know in
advance where to find the flimsy boats crowded with migrants
after smugglers sent them off from north African ports, he said.
Migrant arrivals to Italy by sea are up almost 40 percent
this year over the same period in 2016, and more than a
half-million people have come in the past three years. Some
Italian politicians have begun saying the non-governmental
organisations (NGOs) run a "taxi" service bringing migrants to
Italy.
"We understand that NGOs made some rescues at sea without
informing the Coast Guard," Cartosio said. Italy's Coast Guard
is in charge of coordinating all rescues in international waters
off the shores of Libya.
The prosecutor gave no further details. By law, information
regarding ongoing probes must be kept secret. Aid groups have
strongly denied any ties to human traffickers.
NGO boats operating off the coast of Libya have come in for
criticism in Italy in recent months after the prosecutor in
Catania, on Sicily's east coast, opened a fact-finding probe
into possible ties between NGOs and Libya-based traffickers.
Catania prosecutor Carmelo Zuccaro has not opened a criminal
probe because he says he has no evidence of actual collusion
between human traffickers and rescue boat crews, although he
does maintain the two sides have been in telephone contact.
But political parties including 5-Star Movement - Italy's
most popular according to polls - have seized on Zuccaro's
comments as proof of an NGO "taxi" service for migrants.
Cartosio said he had no evidence of phone contacts between
NGOs and smugglers or of payments by traffickers to NGOs,
another accusation Zuccaro is looking into.
"I agree 100 percent with the work of the NGOs, even if
their work saves only one human life," Cartosio said.
Separately, Italian police in the southern city of Bari said
on Wednesday they arrested five people who allegedly organised
passage to other European countries for African migrants rescued
in the Mediterranean. Police are still hunting for 10 others.
