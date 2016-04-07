ROME, April 7 Italy's coast guard said on
Thursday it had rescued more than 300 migrants from a packed
boat in which they had travelled hundreds of kilometres (miles)
from Egypt to the Strait of Sicily.
People fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East
have been arriving in southern Italian waters for years, usually
from Libya, where they pay smugglers for the passage.
A spokeswoman for the Italian coast guard said migrants had
arrived from Egypt in the past, but much less frequently than
from Libya, which is about half as far away by boat.
Italy's coast guard and a Spanish aircraft working for
European Union border agency Frontex went on Wednesday to the
aid of the boat, rescuing 156 men, 51 women and 107 minors.
The migrants were from Syria, Egypt, Somalia, Eritrea,
Ethiopia, Palestinian territory, Libya, Sudan and the Comoros
Islands, the coast guard said in a statement.
A massive influx of boat migrants that began last year has
been mainly channelled from Turkey to the Greek islands,
prompting the EU to strike a deal with Ankara to send back
newcomers.
The rescued migrants are due to arrive in the southern
Italian port of Crotone, about 770 nautical miles from the coast
of northern Egypt.
