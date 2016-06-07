By Wladimir Pantaleone
| PALERMO, Italy, June 8
PALERMO, Italy, June 8 Sudan has extradited to
Italy an Eritrean national suspected of being a kingpin in an
organised-crime network responsible for bringing thousands of
migrants and refugees to Europe, the Palermo, Sicily, court said
on Wednesday.
Medhanie Yehdego Mered (spelled "Medhane" in court
documents), 35, was flown to Italy during the night after his
arrest in Khartoum, Sudan, on May 24. He had been sought since
last year on accusations of international people smuggling.
It is the first time a suspected kingpin has been tracked
down in Africa, where many of the smuggling networks are based,
and brought to face justice in Italy since Europe's immigration
crisis started almost three years ago.
"Mered is accused of being the advocate and boss of one of
the most important criminal groups operating in central Africa
and Libya that smuggles people first across the Sahara desert
and then the Mediterranean Sea," the court led by prosecutor
Francesco Lo Voi said in a statement.
Mered is suspected of working with an Ethiopian, Ghermay
Ermias, who is still at large. Between them, they allegedly
raked in huge sums by bringing migrants from Libya to Italy
across the Mediterranean on overcrowded and often unseaworthy
boats.
Sicilian prosecutor Calogero Ferrara told Reuters last year
that the two controlled an operation that was "much larger, more
complex and more structured than originally imagined".
Ferrara said they were opportunistic, purchasing kidnapped
migrants from other criminals in Africa. By his calculations,
each boat trip of 600 people made the smugglers between $800,000
and $1 million before costs.
The smuggling networks have mostly eluded international law
enforcement agencies because they are based on anonymous cells
spread across many countries.
Italy has been on the frontline of the immigration crisis.
Some 170,000 migrants reached Italy by sea in 2014 and 153,800
in 2015, according to the International Organization for
Migration. So far this year, just more than 40,000 migrants have
arrived.
More than 8,000 people are also believed to have died in the
Mediterranean since the start of 2014, some off the Italian
coast and others seeking to reach Greece. Medecins san
Frontieres estimated that 900 died last week alone.
