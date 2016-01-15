(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to text)
BRUSSELS Jan 15 Unemployment would raise in the
European Union should its passport-free travel system fall
apart, the head of the bloc's executive arm said on Friday,
adding that keeping the single euro currency would also be
pointless under such a scenario.
"Schengen (the passport-free travel zone) is one of the
biggest achievements of the European integration process.
Without Schengen, without the free movement of workers, without
freedom of European citizens to travel, the euro makes no
sense," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.
"And the same applies to the link between Schengen, freedom
of movement and the internal market. If anybody wants to kill
off Schengen, then ultimately what they are going to do is do
away with the single market as well," he told a news conference.
"And that's going to lead to unemployment issues in Europe.
Less Schengen means less employment, less economic growth."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, Writing by Gabriela
Baczynska)