European Council President Donald Tusk (L-R), European Parliament President Martin Schulz, EU Council General Secretary Uwe Corsepius, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras respect a minute of silence during a European Union extraordinary summit seeking for a solution to the migrants crisis, in Brussels April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS A decision by European Union leaders to triple funding for its Mediterranean Sea mission means its financing is on a par with that of a search and rescue mission that Italy controversially cancelled last year, an EU leader said on Thursday.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he was very pleased EU leaders had agreed with his proposal to triple funding for the EU's Triton operation to 120 million euros ($130 million) after up to 900 migrants died last weekend.

"We felt that doubling it (the budget) wasn't really that credible, so we wanted to bring it up to the same level as we had for (former Italian operation) Mare Nostrum," he said.

