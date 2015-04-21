(Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, April 21 European Union leaders should agree on concrete funding for stepped-up Mediterranean search and rescue operations for migrants at a special summit this week, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday.

"In terms of funding needed for rescue missions at sea I expect that we don't ask questions on Thursday but offer funding," Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann told a joint news conference with Juncker, who added: "I see this exactly so."

The EU has proposed doubling the size of its search and rescue mission after as many as 900 people died at the weekend in the deadliest known shipwreck of migrants trying to reach Europe.

Faymann reiterated Austria's suggestion for setting up refugee centres in north African countries with the help of international humanitarian agencies as a way to handle the thousands of migrants trying to reach Europe.

But Juncker appeared cool to the idea.

"In Libya there will certainly not be anything like that," he said, adding: "I would like to see, and I don't know if that's possible, that asylum requests are dealt with in Africa." (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Michael Shields)