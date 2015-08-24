* Juncker says 'finger pointing' among EU gov'ts must stop
* Migrant flows to Greece in July greater than all of 2014
(Recasts; adds details of plan, funding)
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Aug 24 The European Union needs
"collective courage" to confront the migrant crisis in the
Mediterranean even if immigration issues are unpopular at home,
the bloc's chief executive said on Monday, rejecting suggestions
of inaction in Brussels.
Facing what the European Commission says is the worst
refugee crisis since World War Two, European governments are
bickering over how to deal with record numbers of migrants
fleeing war and poverty and heading across Europe.
"What we need, and what we are sadly still lacking, is the
collective courage to follow through on our commitments - even
when they are not easy; even when they are not popular,"
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wrote in an opinion
piece for France's Le Figaro newspaper and Germany's Die Welt.
"Instead what I see is finger pointing - a tired blame game
which might win publicity, maybe even votes, but which is not
actually solving any problems," he wrote.
Juncker's direct urging appeared to be an effort to reach
beyond national governments and appeal to Europeans' better
instincts, on a day when Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Francois Hollande were meeting in Berlin to discuss
the immigration crisis, among other issues.
Almost 50,000 migrants arrived in Greece in July alone, more
than in all of last year, according to the Commission. Italy and
Hungary have also witnessed record arrivals and all are calling
for help from other EU members.
EU leaders have already agreed the outlines of a two-year
plan to deal with unprecedented numbers of migrants from North
Africa and the Middle East, shamed into action by the deaths of
900 migrants off the Libyan coast in a single weekend in April.
But implementing the system to resettle or relocate 60,000
refugees is proving to be highly contentious at a time of rising
anti-immigration parties in Europe. EU leaders argued through
the night at a summit in June over the plan, wary of taking in
migrants and reflecting deep national rivalries that the bloc's
cooperation is supposed to transcend. They have set December as
the latest deadline to agree final numbers.
Juncker said that he saw no need for another EU summit on
migration because what was needed was action, although his
office welcomed any chance that the Merkel-Hollande meeting
would speed up implementing a common EU approach on immigration.
A Commission spokesman also rejected any suggestion that the
EU executive was 'a mere spectator' in the crisis and set out
many of the steps and pledges made so far, including stepping up
mechanisms to send home those who do not qualify for asylum.
The Commission will make 8 million euros available for
emergency assistance in the Western Balkans and Turkey, while
90,000 euros in humanitarian aid will go to the former Yugoslav
republic of Macedonia. Overall for this year, emergency funding
has doubled to 50 million euros, the Commission says.
Austria is also seeking help to quickly expand its ability
to deal with and process migrants. Many arrive in Italy and
Greece with wealthy northern Europe as the final destination.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Robin Emmott and Alastair
Macdonald; Editing by Giles Elgood)