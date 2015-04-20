PARIS, April 20 Europe is collectively guilty of
letting hundreds of migrants die in the Mediterranean, the
founder of the "Medecins Sans Frontieres" medics charity and
former French foreign minister Bernard Kouchner was quoted as
saying on Monday.
"In this affair, Europe is guilty of failing to assist a
person in danger. That is to our shame," Kouchner told Le
Parisien newspaper in an interview, using the legal description
for an offence punishable under French law.
"Before anything else, let's throw a lifeline to all these
people who are drowning by creating a European rescue fleet for
the 28 members of the European Union. One rescue boat for each
country," Kouchner said.
As many as 700 migrants were feared dead after their boat
capsized in the Mediterranean, raising pressure on Europe to
face down anti-immigrant bias and find money for support as
turmoil in Libya and the Middle East worsens the crisis.
Fabrice Leggeri, the executive director of EU border control
agency Frontex told RTL radio that since the launch of its
Triton border protection programme on November 1, his agency had
helped rescue a third of all lives saved in the Mediterranean.
