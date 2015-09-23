* Lebanon becomes transit point for Syrians to Europe
* Passenger departures climb at Tripoli port
* Syrians leaving government-held areas in the west
By Sylvia Westall
TRIPOLI, Lebanon, Sept 23 Hundreds of Syrians
gather at dusk for a passenger ferry from Lebanon's northern
port of Tripoli to Turkey, the next step on their long trek
towards what they hope will be a better, safer life in western
Europe.
For more than four years, Lebanon has drawn refugees fleeing
Syria but in the past three months it has increasingly become a
24-hour transit point for mainly middle class Syrians who can
afford to take the onward trip by boat and plane.
Their destination, the European Union, is struggling to cope
with hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the Middle East,
Asia and Africa. On Tuesday EU interior ministers voted to
redistribute 120,000 asylum-seekers around the
bloc.
But the waves of Syrians still passing through Tripoli
suggest Europe will have to cope with many more on their way.
"Syria is finished, there is nothing there. No work, no
life, nothing but weapons," said a 35-year-old man who gave his
name as Ahmed. He whispered that he had fled Zabadani, the
Syrian border town where Lebanon's Hezbollah and the Syrian army
have been fighting a fierce battle with insurgents.
Around 28,000 mainly Syrian passengers left Tripoli this
August by passenger ferry compared to 16,000 people in the same
month a year ago, port manager Ahmed Tamer said.
"The capacity of Tripoli port is only 300 a day. We have
1,000 now and it is very difficult," he said as pickup trucks
crammed with people and suitcases whizzed towards the port.
The number of passengers has been so large that the port has
expanded the meeting area and renovated the overflowing toilets.
Up to four ferries are now carrying mainly Syrian passengers
with mostly one-way tickets each day, he said.
Other sources at the port estimated that as many as 90,000
people had left in a two-month period over the summer.
Lebanon is home to the highest number of refugees per capita
in the world, an influx which has put a burden on its shaky
infrastructure and stirred concerns about the effect on its
delicate sectarian balance.
However, the recent outflow of people has not come from
Lebanon's refugee settlements but directly from Syria, including
government-held areas, passengers and port authorities said.
Lebanon has been allowing Syrians with tickets for onward
travel to pass through its three land crossings with Syria
towards Tripoli port or Beirut airport on 24-hour transit visas.
Some of the Syrians at the port said they had paid $1,000 each
on the Lebanese side to be allowed through.
They came from across western Syria - the government coastal
stronghold of Latakia, Damascus, Hama and Zabadani.
"I am going on this journey for a better future," said
23-year-old teacher Abdelaziz Rayhoun from Damascus, who is keen
to reach Germany with his five family members and leave Syria's
four-and-a-half year conflict behind.
"Sure, life is relatively good in Damascus but there are
still mortar bombs falling on the city and you don't know where
they could fall next."
Although the journey ahead worries him - he has heard the
stories of people perishing at sea after taking overcrowded
boats towards Greece - the risk is worth it for a safer life in
the future, he says.
ESCAPING MILITARY SERVICE
In the passenger lounge, men smoking cigarettes paced around
piles of bulging suitcases and plastic bags. Parents comforted
crying babies with milk bottles or songs as the engine of the
docked ferry burred in the distance.
"I left to avoid military service," said Ahmed, 25, a
mathematics teacher from Hama city who wants to reach Germany or
France. "It will be much better there, there will be work, a
life," he said. "Getting here from Syria was hard, you need to
pay to cross through every point."
"There are many more Syrians that want to leave but they
don't have the papers, you need a valid passport and exit papers
and this is difficult."
He came from the border to Tripoli in a taxi with his friend
Obaida, a 24-year-old vet, who was also escaping military
service with the dream of studying in the Netherlands.
"The journey there will be very hard and I don't really know
which way to take," he said.
Groups of men gathered to discuss the best way towards
Germany and Austria. Were the Hungarian police as bad as they
had heard? Was Macedonia a good route? What about travelling
through Serbia? Were the Germans still welcoming refugees?
This week the Hungarian government took out full page
advertisements in several Lebanese newspapers in English and
Arabic warning of the "strongest possible action" against people
who try to enter the country illegally.
Mohamed Yousef, head of the Lebanese ferry group Med Star,
said the number of Syrians crossing may start to fall because
there were reports that it was becoming more difficult for
people to exit Syria.
His company takes passengers on the 11-hour journey to
Turkey for $160 per person or more if they want a cabin in the
VIP section. Ninety-five percent of his passengers are Syrian.
His company has been taking around 800 people a day in the
past two months compared to 700 a week previously.
At Beirut airport, buses from Damascus are lined up. One
driver quoted $350 per person for a trip on his 50-seater bus
the next day from the Syrian capital - at least twice the price
usually charged for a whole carload of passengers.
Syria's Tourism Minister told Reuters that Damascus wanted
to tackle travel companies that bent the rules.
"In the recent period a large number of private traders
actively exploited the needs of Syrians to leave in the light of
deterioration of some services," Bishr Yazigi said. "Today it is
our duty, as the government of Syria... to hold all illegal
operations to account."
(Additional reporting by Nazih Siddiq in Tripoli and Kinda
Makieh in Damascus)