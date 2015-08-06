* Two boatloads arrive in Lesbos within an hour
* "We all deserve to live," says Syrian refugee
* Tens of thousands have entered Greece this year
By Michele Kambas
LESBOS, Greece, Aug 6 The man in a red and white
checked shirt gingerly waded through the water holding an
infant. Seconds after shrugging off a life jacket, Syrian
refugee Mustafa Mohammad embraced the first person he met in
Greece.
A two-hour sea journey from the western shores of Turkey,
this bamboo-fringed coastline on the northern Greek island of
Lesbos has become the main gateway into the European Union for
refugees fleeing conflict in Syria and the wider Middle East.
Others on the inflatable white dinghy whooped and cheered as
they hit land. Two men alighted and knelt on the pebble beach,
their foreheads touching the stones in prayer. A woman wearing a
hijab picked up a pebble and hurled it into the sea.
Within one hour on Thursday, Reuters journalists on the
island saw two boatloads of refugees landing on the Greek
territory, one carrying roughly 40 Syrians, the other the same
number of Afghans.
They are among the tens of thousands who have entered Greece
illegally since the beginning of the year, representing what the
European Union has described as one of the biggest humanitarian
crises since World War Two.
"I don't care where I go, I'm just so glad to be out of
Syria. We all deserve to live," said a 26-year-old man,
travelling with his younger sister. A barber by profession, he
would only give his first name, Issa.
"My parents are still in Homs," he said, a war-ravaged
Syrian city which has seen some of the fiercest fighting in the
in that country's conflict.
The U.N refugee agency, UNHCR, estimates that Greece has
received more than 107,000 refugees and migrants this year, more
than double its 43,500 intake of 2014.
From several accounts of people now in reception centres on
the island waiting for papers to move to other European
countries, dinghies are the primary means of transport across a
sea strait about 20 km between Turkey and Lesbos.
HUNDREDS DAILY
Testament to that is the dirt track between the northern
Lesbos communities of Mithimna and Skala Sykaminias. It is
strewn with debris from inflatable dinghies and life jackets
left in piles along the shore.
The dinghies are slashed when refugees reach land. In both
of Thursday's cases, and within minutes, men in double cabin
pick-ups arrived on the remote track to retrieve what could be
salvaged; the expensive motors, and a wooden and fibreglass base
used at the bottom of each dinghy.
Observers say the flow of refugees reaches on average 250
daily. Some make their way to volunteers who make arrangements
for them to be fed, and buses to reach the main city of the
island, Mitilini, where they are taken to reception centres for
identification.
Others walk. Not knowing where they are going, the
boatpeople take to the dusty road to reach the nearest community
about 10 km away.
Mustafa Mohammad is still elated, but looks confused. "Where
do I go now?" he asked, before following the rest of the
refugees kicking up dust as they walked up a mountain.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and
Andrew Heavens)