ROME Oct 21 An NGO rescue group said on Friday
that the crew of a speedboat labelled "Libyan Coast Guard" had
attacked a migrant boat packed with some 150 migrants, beating
them with sticks and causing at least four to fall into the
water and drown.
"The violent intervention of the Libyan Coast Guard caused a
situation of mass panic on board the rubber boat in distress,"
Sea Watch said in a statement. "One tube of the rubber boat
collapsed, causing the majority of the 150 people to slip into
the water."
The Sea Watch crew were still conducting rescue operations,
but had already recovered four bodies, Sea Watch spokesman Ruben
Neugebauer told Reuters.
A spokesman for Libya's naval forces in Tripoli said he had
not heard about about the incident.
