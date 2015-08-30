TRIPOLI A boat carrying migrants sank off Libya's Mediterranean coast, killing at least seven people, a local official said on Sunday, the second such fatal accident within days.

"We had reports this morning that there are seven bodies of illegal migrants that sank off Khoms (east of Tripoli)...but we don't have any details how many migrants were on board," said Mohamad al-Misrati, a spokesman for the Red Crescent in Tripoli.

No more details were immediately available. On Thursday, a vessel packed with migrants hoping to make it from Libya to Italy sank in waters off the Libyan town of Zuwara, killing up to 200 people.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Hani Amara; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Heinrich)