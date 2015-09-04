Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
GENEVA The International Organization for Migration said it had a report of 40-50 migrants missing at sea off Libya on Friday, but there were no immediate details or confirmation.
IOM spokesman Joel Millman said that there had been 2,701 deaths so far this year and more than 364,000 people had arrived in Greece, Italy and Spain after crossing the Mediterranean Sea.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.