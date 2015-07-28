ROME, July 28 Rescuers found 13 dead migrants on
a boat off the coast of Libya with more than 500 others aboard,
an Italian coast guard spokesman said on Tuesday, giving no
details about how they had died.
An Irish naval ship, mobilised as part of the EU's Triton
mission, and one operated by the Doctors Without Borders charity
went to the rescue of the boat about 50 miles (80 km) off Libya
late on Monday. The bodies were taken onto the Irish ship.
Authorities are yet to decide where to take the survivors,
the spokesman said.
Some 150,000 migrants have reached Europe by sea this year,
most landing in Italy and Greece, and more than 1,900 have
drowned during the crossing, according to the International
Organization for Migration.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Philip Pullella and
Louise Ireland)