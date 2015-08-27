TRIPOLI Aug 27 A boat packed with migrants sank
off the Libyan coastal city of Zuwara on Thursday and officials
said hundreds might have died.
A security official in Zuwara, asking not to be named, said
there had been several hundred people on board and some appeared
to have been trapped in the hold when it capsized.
"Some 100 illegal migrants have survived," he said, adding
that rescue operations were continuing.
Another local official and a journalist based in Zuwara
confirmed the sinking but had no information on casualties.
The migrants on board had been from sub-Saharan Africa,
Pakistan, Syria, Morocco and Bangladesh, the security official
said.
The Italian coastguard, which has been coordinating rescue
operations by the European Union off the Libyan coast, could not
immediately confirm a sinking.
Zuwara, near the Tunisian border, is a major launchpad for
smugglers shipping migrants to the Italy.
More than 2,300 people have died this year in attempts to
reach Europe by boat, compared with 3,279 during the whole of
last year, according to the International Organisation for
Migration.
As many as 50 refugees were found dead in a parked lorry in
Austria near the Hungarian border on Thursday, and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said the discovery had shaken European
leaders discussing the migrant crisis at a Balkans summit.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Andrew Roche)