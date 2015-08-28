(Adds Italian coast guard rescues, 2 more deaths)
By Ahmed Elumami
TRIPOLI Aug 28 A boat packed with mainly
African migrants bound for Italy sank off the Libyan coast on
Thursday and officials said up to 200 might have died.
A security official in the western town of Zuwara, from
where the overcrowded boat had set off, said there had been
around 400 people on board. Many appeared to have been trapped
in the hold when it capsized.
By late in the evening, the Libyan coast guard rescued
around 201, of which 147 were brought to a detention facility
for illegal migrants in Sabratha, west of Tripoli, the official
said, asking not to be named.
Another local official and a journalist based in Zuwara
confirmed the sinking but also had no information on casualties.
The migrants on board had been from sub-Saharan Africa,
Pakistan, Syria, Morocco and Bangladesh, the security official
said.
The Italian coast guard, which has been coordinating rescue
operations with the European Union off the Libyan coast, could
not confirm a sinking.
The Rome-based authority later said some 1,430 people had
been rescued in numerous operations near Libya throughout the
day on Thursday, and a merchant ship sent to the aid of a wooden
boat carrying 125 people recovered two bodies.
Libya's coast guard has very limited capabilities, relying
on small inflatables, tug boats and fishing vessels.
Zuwara, Libya's most western town located near the Tunisian
border, is a major launchpad for smugglers shipping migrants to
Italy.
Libya has turned into a transit route for migrants fleeing
conflict and poverty to make it to Europe. Cross-border smuggler
networks exploit the country's lawlessness and chaos to bring
Syrians into Libya via Egypt or nationals of sub-Saharan
countries via Niger, Sudan and Chad.
More than 2,300 people have died this year in attempts to
reach Europe by boat, compared with 3,279 during the whole of
last year, according to the International Organisation for
Migration.
As many as 50 refugees were found dead in a parked lorry in
Austria near the Hungarian border on Thursday, and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said the discovery had shaken European
leaders discussing the migrant crisis at a Balkans summit.
Libya has been struggling to cope with an influx of
migrants, putting them in overcrowded makeshift detention
facilities such as schools or military barracks where they live
in poor conditions lacking medical care.
The North African country used to deport migrants it caught
but with fighting between armed groups having cut off land
border crossings to Niger, Algeria and Chad many stay months or
years in detention facilities.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, additional reporting by Isla
Binnie; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Andrew Roche and
Lisa Shumaker)