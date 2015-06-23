(Fixes dateline)
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 23 Forces from Libya's
internationally recognised government have warned European
countries that any vessels entering Libyan waters without
permission would be targeted by air strikes.
The warning came after European Union foreign ministers
agreed on Monday to launch a naval operation to combat people
smugglers who have brought thousands of migrants on perilous
journeys to Europe from Libya.
Securing consent from Libya, where two rival governments and
their armed forces are battling in a chaotic power struggle for
control, has been a major concern for European powers trying to
stem an increasing flow of migrants from Libya's shores.
"Any vessel found in Libyan waters without previous
cooperation or permission will be targeted by the air force,"
Libyan air force commander Saqr Al-Jaroushi told Reuters late on
Monday.
The EU naval operation will be limited to
intelligence-gathering for the time being because it has yet to
obtain United Nations authorisation for a wider scope of
operations.
(Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli; Writing by Patrick Markey;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)