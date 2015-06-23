(Adds details from Tripoli government, EU plan)
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 23 The air force commander
of Libya's internationally recognised government has warned
European countries that any vessels entering Libyan waters
without permission would be targeted by air strikes.
The warning came after European Union foreign ministers
agreed on Monday to launch a naval operation to combat
people-traffickers who have brought thousands of migrants on
perilous journeys across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.
Securing consent from Libya, where two rival governments and
their armed forces are battling for control, has been a major
concern for European powers trying to stem an increasing flow of
migrants from Libya's shores.
"Any vessel found in Libyan waters without previous
cooperation or permission will be targeted by the air force,"
Libyan air force commander Saqr Al-Jaroushi told Reuters late on
Monday.
The self-declared National Salvation government, set up last
summer when an armed faction called Libya Dawn took over the
capital, has also expressed its "deep concern" over the EU plan.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Tripoli government interior
ministry said the EU had not taken into consideration the
difficult situation within Libya nor how to coordinate with
Libyan authorities for example on returning migrants.
The EU naval initiative will be limited to
intelligence-gathering - using submarines, warships, drones and
helicopters - for now because it has yet to obtain the United
Nations' authorisation for a wider scope of operations.
The initial plan was to disrupt the traffickers' business
and to capture and destroy their ships, possibly even in Libyan
waters.
But the EU would need a U.N. Security Council resolution and
consent from the Libyan authorities to operate in Libyan
territorial waters and coastal areas and it has neither so far.
The United Nations is trying to broker a ceasefire and
power-sharing deal between the two factions as Western
governments worry Libya is becoming a safe haven for militants
as well as for smugglers ferrying illegal migrants into Europe.
(Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli and Ahmed Elumami; Writing by
Patrick Markey; Editing by Louise Ireland)